Concern for missing teenagers with links to Chesterfield who may be together

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two missing teenagers from the same part of north Derbyshire may be together, police believe.

The youngsters, Jake and Hope, are both 14 and from Bolsover with links to the Chesterfield area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jake and Hope have been reported missing from BolsoverJake and Hope have been reported missing from Bolsover
Jake and Hope have been reported missing from Bolsover | Derbyshire Constabulary

Derbyshire Constabuary said: “It is believed they may be together.”

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Jake was last seen on March 1 and Hope was last seen on March 2.

Jake was wearing a black tracksuit when last seen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Hope now has blonde hair, though the image released by Derbyshire Constabulary, shows her with dark hair.

If you have seen Jake and Hope, or know of there whereabouts, call 101 and quote reference 568 of March 3.

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire ConstabularyYoungsters
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice