Two missing teenagers from the same part of north Derbyshire may be together, police believe.

The youngsters, Jake and Hope, are both 14 and from Bolsover with links to the Chesterfield area.

Jake and Hope have been reported missing from Bolsover | Derbyshire Constabulary

Derbyshire Constabuary said: “It is believed they may be together.”

Jake was last seen on March 1 and Hope was last seen on March 2.

Jake was wearing a black tracksuit when last seen.

Hope now has blonde hair, though the image released by Derbyshire Constabulary, shows her with dark hair.

If you have seen Jake and Hope, or know of there whereabouts, call 101 and quote reference 568 of March 3.