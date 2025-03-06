Concern for missing teenagers with links to Chesterfield who may be together
Two missing teenagers from the same part of north Derbyshire may be together, police believe.
The youngsters, Jake and Hope, are both 14 and from Bolsover with links to the Chesterfield area.
Jake was last seen on March 1 and Hope was last seen on March 2.
Jake was wearing a black tracksuit when last seen.
Hope now has blonde hair, though the image released by Derbyshire Constabulary, shows her with dark hair.