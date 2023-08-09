A police search has been mounted for a missing 18-year-old from Sheffield, who has not been seen since last night.

Luke, age 18, was last seen at around 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 8) leaving a property on High Greave in the Ecclesfield area.

He is described as white, around 5ft tall and has mousey brown hair. It is believed Luke was wearing a red Manchester United Football Club gilet.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Luke's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

"Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

"If you can help, please don’t approach Luke, but instead call 999 with any immediate sightings."

Quote incident number 119 of August 8 when you get in touch.