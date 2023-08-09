News you can trust since 1887
Concern for missing teenager, Luke, sparks South Yorkshire Police appeal

The missing teen was last seen at 10.30pm yesterday.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 9th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

A police search has been mounted for a missing 18-year-old from Sheffield, who has not been seen since last night.

Luke, age 18, was last seen at around 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 8) leaving a property on High Greave in the Ecclesfield area.

He is described as white, around 5ft tall and has mousey brown hair. It is believed Luke was wearing a red Manchester United Football Club gilet.

 South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Luke's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

"Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

"If you can help, please don’t approach Luke, but instead call 999 with any immediate sightings."

Quote incident number 119 of August 8 when you get in touch.

