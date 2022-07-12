Concern for missing mum who vanished after dropping her child off at Doncaster school

A police search has been mounted for a missing Doncaster mum last seen dropping her child off at school yesterday.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 7:45 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 7:47 am

The 38-year-old, named only as Anna, dropped off her child at a primary school in the Intake area of the city at about 9am yesterday.

Read More

Read More
Family of missing Sheffield toddler Ben Needham explain why they think he is sti...

She is white and described as about 5ft 6in tall, slim, with dark brown shoulder-length hair, usually tied in a ponytail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Anna was last seen dropping off her child at school in Doncaster yesterday

MORE: Andrew Gosden: What happened to Andrew Gosden, how long has he been missing and why have arrests been made

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Anna's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.”

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries please call 101 quoting incident number 929 of July 11.”