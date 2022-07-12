The 38-year-old, named only as Anna, dropped off her child at a primary school in the Intake area of the city at about 9am yesterday.

She is white and described as about 5ft 6in tall, slim, with dark brown shoulder-length hair, usually tied in a ponytail.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Anna's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.”