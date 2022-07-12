The 38-year-old, named only as Anna, dropped off her child at a primary school in the Intake area of the city at about 9am yesterday.
Read More
Read MoreFamily of missing Sheffield toddler Ben Needham explain why they think he is sti...
She is white and described as about 5ft 6in tall, slim, with dark brown shoulder-length hair, usually tied in a ponytail.
MORE: Andrew Gosden: What happened to Andrew Gosden, how long has he been missing and why have arrests been made
South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Anna's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.”