Concern for missing man from Coal Aston, near Sheffield, who vanished in early hours

Concern is mounting for a missing man who vanished in the early hours of yesterday

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:12 BST
A police search has been mounted for a missing man, named only as Paul, who vanished in the early hours of yesterday.

The 45-year-old left his home in Coal Aston, near Batemoor and Jordanthorpe in Sheffield, on foot.

He has not been seen since and his family has been unable to reach him.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: "He has not been in contact with anyone since and his family have been unable to reach him."

Paul is white, about 5ft 10ins, and was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a T-shirt, a navy blue zip-up top and a cap.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 310 of October 11 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

