Concern is mounting for a missing man who vanished in the early hours of yesterday

A police search has been mounted for a missing man, named only as Paul, who vanished in the early hours of yesterday.

Paul, from Coal Aston, has been reported missing

The 45-year-old left his home in Coal Aston, near Batemoor and Jordanthorpe in Sheffield, on foot.

He has not been seen since and his family has been unable to reach him.

Paul is white, about 5ft 10ins, and was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a T-shirt, a navy blue zip-up top and a cap.