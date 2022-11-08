The boys – Dylan and Lucas – were reported missing from their home in the village of Hartshorne, near Swadlincote, Derbyshire, at 10am yesterday (Monday, November 7)

Dylan and Lucas are both around 4ft 11in tall and have mousy blond hair. Dylan has shaved hair, and Lucas has short hair around the sides and wears it longer on top, with a large fringe. They both like to wear tracksuit bottoms or jeans, and they may be carrying a blue backpack.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We have officers out searching but we are growing concerned for their welfare and are asking for the public’s help. Have you seen either Dylan or Lucas? Do you know where they might be now?”

