The teenager, Leon, was last seen in Sheffield on May 21 and has not been heard from since.

He is white, 5ft 5ins tall and slim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon has not been seen or heard from since yesterday

Leon was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with black vertical stripes, a black parka coat and black bottoms.

Police officers in Doncaster have circulated his photograph in the hope that he is recognised.