Police officers helped a man to safety after he climbed over the railings of a bridge in Sheffield city centre this morning.

Two officers were seen talking to the man after he climbed over the bridge over the River Don on the Bridgehouses Roundabout, Riverside, at around 6am.

South Yorkshire Police said he was helped from the bridge to safety.

COURT: South Yorkshire drug 'courier' jailed after being found with over £23k of cannabis