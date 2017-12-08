Community's shock after girl is stabbed in stomach in Doncaster park

Residents have expressed their shock after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the stomach in a public park.

The 15-year-old victim was attacked close to Jenkinson Grove, Armthorpe, at 5.15pm yesterday and two girls, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

As the girl recovers in hospital, members of the public have expressed their concern over the incident in more than 200 comments posted to South Yorkshire Police's Facebook page.

Leslie-Ann Field described it as "absolutely shocking" and added: " hope the girl is okay."

Sharon Mcfadden posted: "Kid's stabbing kids, what's going on in this world?"

Hayley Evans said: "14 and 15-years-old, what is the world coming to? I hope the victim is recovering well."

Jean Ward posted: "What wrong with these youngsters? I think as parents we all need to be looking at our children and the friends they have."

A number of other people also said the attack is indicative of rising crime trends in Armthorpe.

Carol Wright said: "Come on people of Armthorpe. Enough is enough.

"This was a good village. It still has lots of good people here but its becoming a ghetto. Is this what we want?

"Give the police the information they need on this and every other unlawful incident in the village. Let's take Armthorpe back for the honourable healthy village we used to be."

Police sealed off the area shortly after the incident and the girl's injuries are described as 'non life-threatening'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.