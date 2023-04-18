Colley Road: Injured woman taken to hospital after being found on land on Parson Cross estate in Sheffield
A woman found injured on land off Colley Road on the Parson Cross estate in Sheffield earlier today has been taken to hospital.
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST
Emergency services were deployed after being called by a member of the public following the discovery of a woman with injuries on an area of land opposite Holgate Drive and behind Colley Road.
Speculation mounted locally that a crime had been committed, however, the incident is not being treated as suspicious by the police and the woman is now being cared for in hospital.