News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
19 minutes ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
3 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
3 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
4 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
4 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

Colley Road: Injured woman taken to hospital after being found on land on Parson Cross estate in Sheffield

A woman found injured on land off Colley Road on the Parson Cross estate in Sheffield earlier today has been taken to hospital.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST

Emergency services were deployed after being called by a member of the public following the discovery of a woman with injuries on an area of land opposite Holgate Drive and behind Colley Road.

Speculation mounted locally that a crime had been committed, however, the incident is not being treated as suspicious by the police and the woman is now being cared for in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A woman found injured on land off Colley Road, parson Cross, Sheffield has been taken to hospital. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incidentA woman found injured on land off Colley Road, parson Cross, Sheffield has been taken to hospital. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident
A woman found injured on land off Colley Road, parson Cross, Sheffield has been taken to hospital. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident