The swiped tablet was used to explain the museum's exhibits to guests.

A tablet used to explain the significance of exhibits at a Rotherham museum was reportedly stolen by a thief who swiped it off its stand.

At around 1.30pm on July 11, a man removed the handheld computer from its plinth in Clifton Park Museum, which he hid on himself before leaving the premises.

The man pictured is wanted by police after a tablet computer was stolen from Rotherham's Clifton Park Museum on July 11.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV images pictured as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise him?