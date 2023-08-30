News you can trust since 1887
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST

A tablet used to explain the significance of exhibits at a Rotherham museum was reportedly stolen by a thief who swiped it off its stand.

At around 1.30pm on July 11, a man removed the handheld computer from its plinth in Clifton Park Museum, which he hid on himself before leaving the premises.

The man pictured is wanted by police after a tablet computer was stolen from Rotherham's Clifton Park Museum on July 11.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV images pictured as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise him?

Anyone with information can contact police calling 101, quoting incident number 14/126187/23 of July 11.

