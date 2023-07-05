A police hunt is underway to find a man who is alleged to have committed a 'lewd act' near to a park's paddling pool, before smiling and nodding at a shocked witness.

The incident is alleged to have taken place near to the paddling pool at Clifton Park on Doncaster Road in Rotherham at around 7pm on Monday, June 26, 2023.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) say the alleged incident is being treated as an offence of outraging public decency, and today (Wednesday, July 5, 2023) the force has released this E-fit of a man they would like to identify.

A SYP spokesperson said: "A woman was travelling through Clifton Park when she saw a male near the paddling pool area committing a lewd act. It is reported that the man then looked at her, smiled and nodded his head.

"The suspect is described as white, aged in his 50s and of medium build. It is believed he was wearing a dark blue cap and a dark blue T-shirt at the time.

"Do you know this man? Do you have any information about this incident?"

Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 997 of June 26 when you get in touch.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/