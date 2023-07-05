News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

Clifton Park: Man carried out 'lewd act' near Rotherham park's paddling pool and smiled at shocked witness

A police hunt is underway to find a man who is alleged to have committed a 'lewd act' near to a park's paddling pool, before smiling and nodding at a shocked witness.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:23 BST

The incident is alleged to have taken place near to the paddling pool at Clifton Park on Doncaster Road in Rotherham at around 7pm on Monday, June 26, 2023.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) say the alleged incident is being treated as an offence of outraging public decency, and today (Wednesday, July 5, 2023) the force has released this E-fit of a man they would like to identify.

South Yorkshire Police today (Wednesday, July 5, 2023) released this E-fit of a man they would like to identify South Yorkshire Police today (Wednesday, July 5, 2023) released this E-fit of a man they would like to identify
South Yorkshire Police today (Wednesday, July 5, 2023) released this E-fit of a man they would like to identify
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A SYP spokesperson said: "A woman was travelling through Clifton Park when she saw a male near the paddling pool area committing a lewd act. It is reported that the man then looked at her, smiled and nodded his head.

"The suspect is described as white, aged in his 50s and of medium build. It is believed he was wearing a dark blue cap and a dark blue T-shirt at the time.

The incident is alleged to have taken place near to a paddling pool at Clifton Park, Rotherham (pictured) at around 7pm on Monday, June 26, 2023The incident is alleged to have taken place near to a paddling pool at Clifton Park, Rotherham (pictured) at around 7pm on Monday, June 26, 2023
The incident is alleged to have taken place near to a paddling pool at Clifton Park, Rotherham (pictured) at around 7pm on Monday, June 26, 2023

"Do you know this man? Do you have any information about this incident?"

Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 997 of June 26 when you get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceDoncaster Road2023RotherhamSuspect