Clifton Avenue: £130,000 of cannabis seized in latest police crackdown in Rotherham
South Yorkshire Police officers worked alongside staff from Rotherham Council in the day of action in Rotherham town centre.
A range of activities took place, including high-visibility patrols and a police raid.
The raid resulted in the discovery of drug den containing approximately £130,000 worth of cannabis on Clifton Avenue.
Patrolling officers also arrested a wanted man and apprehended a shoplifter.
A motorbike was seized for not being insured.
Police officers and Police Community Support O fficers spent the afternoon patrolling the town centre with a specialist drugs dog , completing nine stop and searches during the day.
The day of action also gave officers a chance to engage with over 100 town centre visitors, as well as a large number of shops and local businesses.
Rotherham Superintendent Sarah Gilmour said: "This day of action will be a regular fixture in the town centre and reaffirms our commitment to making Rotherham a place people are proud to call home.
"We are aware of concerns and perceptions about criminality and anti-social behaviour in the town centre and this initiative aims to not only tackle any issues but also provides us with an opportunity to engage with the local community.
"For us to best understand how you think the town centre can be improved, we need to hear from you. We know how important it is to be out and about in Rotherham listening and engaging with local people."