Clay Cross deaths:Tragedy as two bodies are found in house near Chesterfield, police reveal
An investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in a house near Chesterfield.
Police were called at 10.30am on Sunday, September 10 to a property in Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross, following a report of two fatalities.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched into the incident, enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances. At this time no one else is being sought and it remains an isolated event.“Formal identification is still to be established, family members have been informed as has HM Coroner, Home Office. Post mortems have been arranged.”