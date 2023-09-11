News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Drunk man left railway worker 'traumatised' after groping her on train
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder

Clay Cross deaths:Tragedy as two bodies are found in house near Chesterfield, police reveal

An investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in a house near Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST

Police were called at 10.30am on Sunday, September 10 to a property in Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross, following a report of two fatalities.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched into the incident, enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances. At this time no one else is being sought and it remains an isolated event.“Formal identification is still to be established, family members have been informed as has HM Coroner, Home Office. Post mortems have been arranged.”

Police remain on the scene this afternoon.

1. Clay Cross

Police remain on the scene this afternoon. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Officers were called to the property last night.

2. Derbyshire Police

Officers were called to the property last night. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Two bodies were found at the address.

3. Investigation launched

Two bodies were found at the address. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales