A travelling circus had to make last-minute changes to its shows at the weekend after a number of motorbikes used in its performances were stolen.

Yesterday (August, 17), the team behind Circus Zyair announced that they had to cancel the popular stunt motorbike section of its shows following the theft.

The circus had arrived in Sheffield and set up shop at Endcliffe Park earlier that week, with the thefts coming ahead of their final set of shows in the city.

In their appeal for help to trace the stolen bikes yesterday, the circus team wrote: “We would like to say good morning, but not so very good for some today here at Circus Zyair after yesterday’s show our motorbikes were sadly stolen - all five - so there will sadly be no globe in any of today’s performances.

“Some very desperate people I guess. If anyone has any info on this incident please do inform us, any way to lead us to them will be much appreciated.”

The team were also offering a £10,000 reward if the bikes were returned, ‘no questions asked’.

Thankfully, in the early hours of this morning (August 18), most of the bikes were returned - only hours before the circus was set to move on to its next destination.

The team described the news as ‘eye watering’, adding: “A slight miracle we have retrieved four out of five bikes and we are extremely ecstatic to have them back with us.

“We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who shared our posts who took time and heart to interact with us and support us.

“You were all a great help. Also to our team members you were all fantastic, truly honestly so proud of you all. Together we did it, public and team Zyair.

“One of those bikes was Zyair’s first bike, so he’s super happy to have it back.”