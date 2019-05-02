Cigarettes and alcohol stolen in early-morning ram raid of shop near Sheffield

Ciagarattes and alcohol were stolen in a ram raid of a shop near Sheffield.

Police officers were called to the Nisa store on Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, at around 2.50am after a car crashed into the shop.

Nisa, Rotherham Road, Killamarsh. Picture: Google

The car – a dark-coloured hatchback, left the scene. and a number of cigarettes and bottles of spirits have been reported as stolen.

Investigations are ongoing, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage, or anyone in neighbouring properties with CCTV.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number19000218259 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.