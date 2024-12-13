Christmas tree removed from public square due to bad weather and antisocial behaviour concerns

A Christmas tree has been removed from a public square in a Barnsley town, following reports of damage caused by bad weather and potential anti-social behaviour.

The Christmas tree at Horse and Groom Square in Goldthorpe has been removed this week, after ongoing issues related to severe weather and antisocial behaviour.

Councillor Wendy Cain, the council’s cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, confirmed that the tree has been removed.

“We are working closely with local officers from South Yorkshire Police regarding the issues with the Christmas tree,” she said. “Unfortunately, a combination of severe weather and instances of antisocial behaviour have affected our ability to keep the tree in its original position.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police also commented on the situation, stating: “We are aware of reports of damage to the Christmas tree at Horse and Groom Square. It is believed that most of the damage to the tree was caused by the bad weather last week, and no reports of vandalism have been made to us. However, enquiries are ongoing to determine if any incidents of vandalism have taken place at the location, and to identify suspects if this is the case.”

Despite efforts to maintain the tree as a festive focal point for the community, councillor Cain said the situation became unsustainable due to repeated repairs and the resources required to secure the tree.

Cllr Cain added: “While the recent unpredictable weather has caused challenges, the persistent need to repair and secure the tree has required significant resources from our Area Team. Despite our best efforts to maintain the tree, the situation has become unsustainable.”

She added that the decision to move the tree was not taken lightly, emphasising the council’s commitment to working with South Yorkshire Police and other partners to address the issues. “Our goal has always been to bring joy to the community, and we will continue to explore ways to create a positive festive experience for residents while balancing the practical challenges we’ve faced this year,” she said.