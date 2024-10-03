Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Barnsley man who used his dog as a weapon during the violent disorder at Rotherham has been jailed.

On Sunday, August 4, officers were subjected to violence outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham.

Christian Hemus, aged 35, of Clarney Place, Barnsley, has appeared before Sheffield Crown Court today (October 3) for sentencing after pleading guilty to violent disorder and having a dog dangerously out of control. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Hemus attended the riot with his dog, a German shepherd.

Footage viewed by officers investigating the disorder showed Hemus using his dog to provoke and cause fear to officers.

While officers were getting kicked by thugs, Hemus used the opportunity to allow his dog to lunge at officers, showing aggressive behaviour. At one point, the dog broke out of its collar and started running around the crowd, causing a further risk.

Hemus, who was wearing a mask during the disorder, thought his identity would be concealed and his actions wouldn’t catch up with him, but CCTV and witness statements enabled officers to identify him as a suspect.

During his police interviews, he denied being in attendance and replied no comment throughout.

On August 11, when Hemus was arrested in his home, the dog was also seized. Checks carried out in kennels enabled officers to identify specific marks on the dog that confirmed that was the dog at the disorder with Hemus.