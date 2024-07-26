Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police statement has been issued after jurors in Sheffield sat through a six-week murder trial and were discharged after failing to reach any verdicts.

Yesterday, the jury in the trial of Hassan Jhangur failed to reach majority verdicts on the charges of murder, attempted murder and four counts of wounding with intent against 24-year-old.

Chris Marriott died when he was hit by a car as he tended to an unconscious woman in a Sheffield street | National World

They also failed to reach a majority verdict on one count of perverting the course of public justice against his 56-year-old father, Mohammed Jhangur.

Both men, of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, had been on trial for nearly six weeks at Sheffield Crown Court following the death of 46-year-old Chris Marriott and serious injury caused to five others in Burngreave in December 2023.

Chris Marriott, who died after stopping to help an injured woman in Sheffield, “would never turn away from anyone in need,” it was said after his death

Mr Marriott was on a post-Christmas walk with his family when he was hit by a car as he tended to an unconscious woman he had come across in College Close.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how he was helping a woman called Nafeesa Jhangur when they were among five people hit by a Seat Ibiza driven by Ms Jhangur's brother, Hassan Jhangur.

The scene in College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, following the incident on December 27, 2023 | 3rd party

Prosecutors said he ploughed into them in a cul-de-sac before getting out of the vehicle and attacking another man with a knife, leaving him with serious injuries.

The jury of six men and six women heard how the man Hassan Jhangur stabbed a number of times after the car crashed - Hasan Khan - had married the defendant's sister, Amaani, earlier on the same day.

Jurors were told he had “used his vehicle as a weapon” following a dispute between two families on the day of his sister’s wedding.

Hassan Jhangur told the jury he "lost control" of the car as he took a corner "too fast".

He admitted taking a knife with him in the car, but denied intending to kill or cause serious harm.

He admitted causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but he denied it was intentional.

His father, Mohammed Jhangur, denied perverting the course of justice by allegedly hiding the knife used to stab Mr Khan.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, Senior Investigating Officer in the case for South Yorkshire Police, said: “Our focus remains, and has always been, on securing justice for the family of Chris Marriott and the other injured victims. Our investigation team will consult with the Crown Prosecution Service to determine a retrial.”

Hassan Jhangur has been remanded into custody ahead of further hearing on August 12.