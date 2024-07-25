Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A jury has been discharged after failing to reach any verdicts in the trial of a man accused of murdering “Good Samaritan” Chris Marriott.

Father-of-two Mr Marriott, aged 46, was run over and died as he came to the aid of a stranger he found lying injured in the street.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how he was helping a woman called Nafeesa Jhangur when they were among five people hit by a Seat Ibiza car driven by Ms Jhangur's brother, Hassan Jhangur, aged 24.

Chris Marriott, who was killed as he helped an injured woman in Sheffield, “would never turn away from anyone in need.”

Prosecutors said Jhangur ploughed into them in a cul-de-sac in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on December 27 last year, before getting out of the vehicle and attacking another man with a knife, leaving him with serious injuries.

The jury of six men and six women heard how the man Jhangur stabbed a number of times after the car crashed - Hasan Khan - had married the defendant's sister Amaani earlier on the same day.

Jhangur went on trial after denying murdering Mr Marriott and a number of other offences relating to the incident, including the attempted murder of Mr Khan.

But today, Thursday, July 25, the jury foreman told the judge Mrs Justice Lambert, that they could not reach any verdicts and the jurors were discharged on the seventh day of deliberating.