A woman whose new husband is alleged to have been stabbed by her brother after he caused a fatal Sheffield crash has described the bloody scene she saw unfolding outside her new family’s home.

24-year-old Hassan Jhangur is alleged to have murdered Chris Marriott when he ‘used his car as a weapon’ to drive it into a crowd of people during an incident on College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on December 27, 2023.

Four others including Hassan Jhangur’s mother and sister, Ambreen and Nafeesa Jhangur, respectively, along with Alison Norris and Riasat Khan were also injured in the collision.

Mr Marriott - joined shortly after by Ms Norris, a passing, off-duty midwife - had stopped to come to the aid of Nafeesa Jhangur when the crash occurred.

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, is also accused of stabbing his new brother-in-law, Hasan Khan, to his face and back in the moments afterwards.

24-year-old Hassan Jhangur is alleged to have murdered father-of-two Chris Marriott (pictured inset) when he ‘used his car as a weapon’ to drive it into a crowd of people during an incident on College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on December 27, 2023 | Main pictures: Dean Atkins. Inset: submit

Hassan Jhangur denies multiple charges including murder - and the alternative count of manslaughter - attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and wounding with intent; but has previously admitted to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

During the prosecution’s opening of the trial on June 18, 2024, Tom Storey KC told the jury of six men and six women that what ‘underpins’ the events of December 27 was a dispute between the Jhangur family and the Khan family ‘centred on a wedding which in fact took place that very morning between Hasan Khan and Amaani Jhangur’.

Mr Storey said Amaani Jhangur’s family ‘seems to have disapproved of her marriage to Hasan Khan, and so had not attended the wedding ceremony’ at a mosque on Bodmin Street, Attercliffe, Sheffield, that morning.

Mr Storey suggested the subsequent arrival of Ambreen and Nafeesa at the Khan family home as wedding celebrations were about to get underway ‘seems to have been the catalyst for the events with which this case is ultimately concerned’.

An altercation between members of the Jhangur and Khan family subsequently ensued, during which Nafeesa Jhangur ‘fell to the floor’ and was seemingly rendered unconscious; after which time Mr Marriott and Ms Norris left their respective family walks to try and assist her, the jury has previously heard.

‘There were right loads of blood’

Giving live evidence today (June 25, 2024), Amaani Jhangur said she remained inside the house for most of the incident, but described the scene she walked out to.

“My brother and sister were on the floor…I just seen them on the floor and there were right loads of blood,” Amaani Jhangur said, and confirmed Hassan Jhangur and Humaria Jhangur were the siblings she was referring to.

Responding to Mr Storey’s question about ‘where’ she saw the blood, Amaani Jhangur said: “On their faces, my brother and my sister and Hasan [Khan].”

She continued: “Hussain [Khan] was grabbing my brother [Hassan Jhangur] and my sister [Humaria], they’re like standing around my brother and my sister and when I’ve come and looked out, I’m thinking what’s going on. And that’s when I’ve seen my brother and sister on the floor.”

Mr Storey asked her: “Your brother and sister are on the floor, and everyone’s around your brother and sister. What are they doing?”

Amaani Jhangur replied: “They had their hands on them…I didn’t see any hitting, but they had their hands on them.”

“I didn’t know what to do, I just dragged Hasan in because I didn’t want anyone to get hurt.”

Amaani described how, once she had ‘dragged’ Hasan Khan into the Khan family home, she and his mother and sister tried to ‘calm him down’ and stop the bleeding.

“Where was he bleeding,” asked Mr Storey.

“It was on his face…just all over his face,” Amaani Jhangur said, adding that Hasan Khan and his father, Riasat Khan, one of the five people hit by the car, subsequently went to the ambulance at the back of the property.

‘It was my sister screaming like she was in pain’

When asked about the arrival of her mother and sister at the property a short time earlier, Amaani Jhangur said members of the Khan family had made her aware of her mother and sister leaving bags of her belongings on the driveway, but said she remained inside the house while this was taking place.

Mr Storey said: “We’ve heard your mother brought bags of your clothes. How did that make you feel?”

“Not the best,” replied Amaani Jhangur.

Referring to the altercation that subsequently occurred while Amaani remained inside, Mr Storey asked: “What could you hear?”

“Screaming, shouting. It was my sister screaming like she was in pain,” Amaani Jhangur said, and clarified that she was referring to her sister Nafeesa Jhangur, when asked.

Amaani Jhangur told jurors that she continued to stay inside as she heard her sister ‘screaming’ and members of the Khan family ‘going off’ and ‘swearing at my family’.

“Did you hear anything else,” asked Mr Storey, to which Amaani Jhangur replied: “Lots of anger.”

Cross-examination

Under cross-examination, Hassan Jhangur’s barrister, Richard Thyne KC, asked Amaani Jhangur: “Do you agree that your sisters and brother were concerned before the wedding that Hasan [Khan] was controlling towards you?”

She replied: “Well, yeah, because my brother and my sisters, I’m the youngest so they were worried about stuff that might have happened if I got married to Hasan [Khan].”

Mr Thyne continued: “Had they expressed concern that he was tracking your movements?”

Replied Amaani Jhangur: “I don’t know. Obviously he did have my location, but I don’t know if they knew he had the location. But they were worried, they were saying if anything did happen, because obviously he were old for me.”

When asked by Mr Thyne if she was aware that Hasan Khan had called her sisters ‘s**gs,’ Amaani Jhangur said he had denied it; but had rung her at the ‘same time’ in a ‘raging mood’.

She confirmed she was ‘aware’ that Hasan Khan is alleged to have threatened her sister, Nafeesa, prior to the wedding, telling Nafeesa she ‘would be dead’.

56-year-old Mohammed Jhangur is alleged to have concealed the knife his son, Hassan Jhangur, is said to have used to stab Hasan Khan in the boot of his car.

Mohammed Jhangur, also of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, is currently on trial, alongside his son, accused of one count of perverting the course of justice, which he denies.