A former priest and leader of the Nine O'Clock Service evangelical movement in Sheffield could face a retrial on five outstanding sexual offence charges.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Brain , 68, went on trial accused of one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault against 13 women during the years he led the movement, which was part of the Church of England , between 1986 and 1995 in Sheffield .

Last month he was found guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault and cleared of a further 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Brain | PA

However, the jury at Inner London Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on four counts of indecent assault and one of rape.

At the same court on Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it wants to pursue a retrial on the outstanding charges.

Brain, of Wilmslow, Cheshire , did not attend the hearing, where prosecutor Tim Clark KC confirmed the CPS wishes to pursue a retrial on all five counts.

Mr Clark said: "The Crown are of the firm view that there should be a retrial, it's in the public interest that there should be a retrial on those counts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Freya Newbery adjourned the case until October 2 for a further case management hearing.

During the trial, jurors heard the Nine O'Clock Service group was aimed at younger people and "presented itself to the outside world as a progressive force for good".

Prosecutors said it became a cult in which Brain abused his position to exert control over the lives of his female followers and ostracise them from friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard a "homebase team" was set up to "care for" Brain - referred to as "the Lycra Lovelies" or "the Lycra Nuns" - and witnesses reported seeing the defendant surrounded by attractive women in lingerie at his home, looking after his needs.