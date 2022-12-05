Chinese students attacked in Sheffield city centre and racially abused
Two Chinese students were attacked and subjected to racial abuse in Sheffield city centre.
The students, aged in their 20s, were attacked and verbally abused outside Marks & Spencer on Fargate at around 10pm on Monday, November 28. During the incident, one of the students was knocked to the ground and kicked.
They are both said to have been subjected to racial abuse.
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and racially aggravated public order offences. He was later bailed.
South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 10pm on Monday, November 28, it is reported that two Chinese students in their 20s were on Fargate in the city centre, when a group are alleged to have made racist remarks towards them.
“It is believed that the two students were then assaulted, with one being pushed to the floor and kicked.
“A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and racially aggravated public order. He has been bailed pending further enquiries as the investigation continues.”
In August, 34-year-old Shan He woman was jailed after admitting attacking six Chinese students in Sheffield city centre in September 2021.
She used weapons to strike her victims over the head, including a bottle and a hammer in some cases.
Inspector Gareth Thomas said after Shan He was jailed: “We know that this series of assaults last September caused considerable anxiety among the student communities living in our city, especially our Chinese student community, and I am grateful to both universities for their support during our inquiry.
“Shan He’s victims have understandably been left incredibly distressed by what happened to them and what’s more, many of them were students from the Chinese community who had only recently arrived in Sheffield. We pride ourselves on Sheffield being an inclusive and welcoming place to study, but He’s awful crimes left those students feeling scared and incredibly vulnerable in a new city.”
Shan He, formerly of Edward Street, Sheffield, was sentenced to 16 months in prison. She will face deportation upon the conclusion of her sentence.
She herself came to Sheffield as a student.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.