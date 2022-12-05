The students, aged in their 20s, were attacked and verbally abused outside Marks & Spencer on Fargate at around 10pm on Monday, November 28. During the incident, one of the students was knocked to the ground and kicked.

They are both said to have been subjected to racial abuse.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and racially aggravated public order offences. He was later bailed.

South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 10pm on Monday, November 28, it is reported that two Chinese students in their 20s were on Fargate in the city centre, when a group are alleged to have made racist remarks towards them.

“It is believed that the two students were then assaulted, with one being pushed to the floor and kicked.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and racially aggravated public order. He has been bailed pending further enquiries as the investigation continues.”

