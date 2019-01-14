Children of ‘amazing’ mum show ‘unbelievable strength’

More than £1,600 has been donated in support of the family of an ‘amazing' mum-of-seven who was found dead in the grounds of a hotel.

The body of Emma McNally, aged 36, originally from Sheffield, was discovered in the gardens of Derwent Manor Hotel, near Consett, County Durham, at around 5am on Sunday.

Tammy McNally (left) pictured with her sister Emma.

READ MORE: Police host Spice workshop in Sheffield in bid to tackle drug use

Her sister Tammy McNally said the family were still waiting to hear the findings of a post-mortem examination before an inquest opening can held.

She said: “It doesn’t help having to wait but the kids have an unbelievable amount of strength and they only get that from their beautiful mum.”

Ms McNally ran Morbid Angel Tattoo Studio in Kilnhurst, Rotherham, having trained as an artist three years ago.

Emma McNally.

She leaves seven children.

READ MORE: Police probe into jewellery shop ram raid in Sheffield continues

Tammy added: “She was just amazing. She made everyone around her laugh and there wasn’t one dull moment even though she was struggling.

“She liked to help others – it just came natural to her.

“A prank without Emma around will never be the same. People used to call us the terrible twosome because when together we cause havoc but these are the memories we all have.”

The family has launched a fundraising appeal to help pay Ms McNally’s funeral costs and Tammy said any leftover money would be used to give the children a ‘treat’.

It has raised more than £1,600 in just a few days.

READ MORE: Call for change over health checks measuring Sheffield school children as ‘overweight’

Ms McNally grew up in the Darnall, Wybourn and Manor areas of Sheffield before moving to Rotherham.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tammy-mcnally

For confidential support in the UK call Samaritans on 116 123.