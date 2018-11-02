Children aged two and five given ‘ecstasy tablets’ while out trick-or-treating on Halloween

A mother has spoken about her shock and anger after her two children, aged two and five, returned home from trick-or-treating with what are believed to be ecstasy tablets.

Amy Dixon posted a video on Facebook issuing a warning to parents to check their children’s Halloween hauls.

The pink pills found among the trick-or-treat sweets

She believes her children could have died following the incident in North Tyneside on Wednesday night.

When her children returned home and excitedly emptied the contents of their trick-or-treat collection amongst the sweets was a packet of around 10 little pink tablets with an ‘S’ on them.

When the shocked mother discovered the tablets she immediately took them to her local police station.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police confirmed that the force are investigating the incident.

They said: “We are investigating a report from a parent that unknown pink tablets were placed in her daughter’s trick-or-treat bucket in Shiremoor last night.

“Enquiries to etsablish if the tablets are harmful are ongoing but any reports of this nature are extremely concerning and will be taken seriously by police.

“If anyone received a similar tablet, or has information which could assist officers, then police would ask you call 101 quoting reference 1073 31/10/18.”