Child sexual exploitation crimes rise by 60 per cent across South Yorkshire
The number of child sexual exploitation crimes recorded by South Yorkshire Police have risen by 60 per cent in the last year, according to a new report.
A report to South Yorkshire's police and crime panel shows that from January 1 to March 31, 68 CSE crimes were reported to the force.
From October 1 to date, 109 CSE crimes were recorded - an increase of 60 percent from the start of the year.
The report shows that in total this year, 395 cases of CSE have been recorded by South Yorkshire Police.
The report states: " Levels of CSE crimes in Q2 21/22 have increased from the previous quarter, however are lower than volumes in the equivalent period in 2020/21."
"The force is working with Local Authority partners to ensure appropriate education and intervention with local hotels, taxi companies and licensed premises.
"The force lead is also part of a working group, which is finalising national guidance for Op Makesafe activities."