Child sexual exploitation crimes rise by 60 per cent across South Yorkshire

A report to South Yorkshire's police and crime panel shows that from January 1 to March 31, 68 CSE crimes were reported to the force.

From October 1 to date, 109 CSE crimes were recorded - an increase of 60 percent from the start of the year.

This year, 395 cases of CSE have been recorded by South Yorkshire Police.

The report states: " Levels of CSE crimes in Q2 21/22 have increased from the previous quarter, however are lower than volumes in the equivalent period in 2020/21."

"The force is working with Local Authority partners to ensure appropriate education and intervention with local hotels, taxi companies and licensed premises.