South Yorkshire Police said a 43-year old man and a woman, aged 38, were arrested at pub in Market Place, Sheffield city centre, after officers were called at 3.30pm yesterday with reports of concern for the welfare of a child at the pub.

“Police attended the scene and a man and a woman were arrested. The women, 38, and man, 43, have now been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue,” the force said in a statement today.

It added: “The child is safe and well and appropriate support is being implemented by partner agencies.”

A man and woman were arrested yesterday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a child in a pub in Sheffield

It is not yet known what the man and woman were arrested on suspicion of.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police vehicles outside the pub when the arrests were made.