Child 'safe and well' after police make arrests in Sheffield pub over welfare concerns

A child is said to be ‘safe and well’ this morning after police officers were called out to a Sheffield pub over ‘welfare’ concerns for the youngster.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 9:14 am

South Yorkshire Police said a 43-year old man and a woman, aged 38, were arrested at pub in Market Place, Sheffield city centre, after officers were called at 3.30pm yesterday with reports of concern for the welfare of a child at the pub.

“Police attended the scene and a man and a woman were arrested. The women, 38, and man, 43, have now been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue,” the force said in a statement today.

It added: “The child is safe and well and appropriate support is being implemented by partner agencies.”

It is not yet known what the man and woman were arrested on suspicion of.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police vehicles outside the pub when the arrests were made.

