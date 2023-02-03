A Sheffield man who raped a teenager on multiple occasions faces nearly two decades behind bars.​​​​​​​

Jamie Aron Ward abused his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, while she was under 16.

Det Con Peter Bazley, of Sheffield’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “The victim in this case was a young, vulnerable teenager who Ward preyed upon and subjected to horrendous sexual abuse. Over a prolonged period of time, Ward raped and sexually assaulted the victim, forcing her to engage in horrific sexual acts. Ward’s abuse was so significant and damaging that it was only as an adult the victim felt brave enough to disclose what had happened to her as a child.”

Ward, 38, was found guilty of 10 offences at Sheffield Crown Court last month, including two counts of rape, three counts of attempted rape and five counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday February 1.

DC Bazley continued: “I want to commend the victim in this case for her courage in coming forward, and I am glad that she was able to place her trust in us to bring Ward before the courts.

“While this sentencing can never undo the trauma and pain of the abuse, I hope Ward’s victim can find some relief knowing he is behind bars for a long, long time.

“I also hope this case provides another example of how we will thoroughly investigate any reports of sexual offending, irrespective of when they took place."