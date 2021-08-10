Child porn pervert told his hands are ‘just as dirty’ as makers of such ‘filth’
A judge has told a pervert caught with indecent images of children that his hands are as dirty as those who produce such “filth”.
Kevin Davis, aged 61, of Stokewell Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, was caught with category A, B and C images on electronic devices after police visited his home, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.
Richard Sheldon, prosecuting, told the hearing on August 9 that police went to Davis’ home in September 2018 and his computer devices were seized and examined.
Davis was found to have 199 category A images, 168 category B images and 562 category C images, according to Mr Sheldon, with category A being the most serious.
The judge, Recorder Anthony Hawks, told Davis: “Your hands are just as dirty as those vile people who make these images in the first place because if it was not for people like you there would not be a market for such filth.”
The defendant had told police he had been using an online chat site and he had received images from others but claimed he was not sexually interested in youngsters.
However, Mr Sheldon added that police discovered Davis had also been sending indecent material of children to which the defendant claimed this had been part of a fantasy game and he had gained no sexual gratification.
Davis, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three matters of making indecent images relating to the category A, B and C images and he also admitted distributing two category A images, six category B images and nine category C images.
Recorder Hawks told Davis he regarded his claims that he had no interest in children as “complete nonsense”.
He told Davis: “You are a man with a plainly perverted interest in images of young children. Sometimes young children being sexually abused.”
Recorder Hawks added: “It is no good saying, ‘I didn’t create these images so my hands are clean’, ‘I didn’t share them with anybody who did not want to look at them, so I did not do any harm’.”
Recorder Hawks sentenced Davis to nine months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement. Davis was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same period.