An incident that saw a Sheffield mum ‘failed’ by the police has been raised with the Minister for Justice.

Last week, 31-year-old Emily Beacher was on a walk at Moor Hall Reservoir with her dog and two young children when she was approached and harassed by an unknown man.

During the frightening incident, Emily called 999 - but she was ‘disgusted’ and ‘devastated’ when she was told that they would not be sending officers to the location due to it not being an emergency.

While the call handler stayed on the phone with Emily until the man was out of sight, the mum-of-two, from Deepcar, has been left questioning her faith in the police, and their campaigning in ending violence against women.

Emily Beacher was followed and harassed by an unknown man while on a walk with her two young children at Moor Hall Reservoir.

In a statement to The Star, South Yorkshire Police said they had received a complaint in relation to the handling of the incident which was being reviewed.

In an email seen by The Star, Chief Inspector Caroline Bakewell has also apologised to the family, adding that she was “extremely saddened” to hear of the incident.

‘This was the wrong decision’

She said: “Although the incident was initially graded as an emergency with a 15 minute response time, it was downgraded as the male had left. This was the wrong decision in these circumstances, this was a report of a lone female with two young children at a remote location where the male offender was still in the immediate vicinity.

“All staff involved in this incident will receive feedback to ensure that this mistake is not repeated and learning is gained.

“I can only apologise for the distress that this has caused.”

Marie Tidball, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, has also raised the question with the Minister for Justice of how this decision to not send police to the scene was made.

Emily had said: “I feared for mine and my children’s safety. I need to know why this happened to us, and how I was failed as a result.”