Chf Con Lauren Poultney says a battle plan is being drawn up to tackle violence against women and girls – starting by asking survivors what needs to change about the police’s approach.

It comes after a report in December revealed one-in-five crimes recorded by South Yorkshire Police involve domestic abuse, and the number of those crimes have double in the last six years.

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney says tackling violence against women and girls will be a priority for South Yorkshire Police in 2022.

Now seven months into the role, the police chief stepped into the top job after 26 years as an officer in June 2021.

In that time, former Metropolitan Police officer, PC Wayne Couzens, was jailed for life for the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard, which he committed by abusing police powers.

In the past 12 months, heavy criticism was levelled at that force’s internal culture and attitudes leading up to the case, such as how Couzens was reportedly nicknamed ‘the rapist’ by colleagues and demonstrated misogynistic attitudes towards women before his crimes.

Reflecting on how Couzens’ actions have impacting policing, Chf Con Poultney – who is also the national lead for counter corruption – said: “There’s no place in policing for men like Wayne Couzens.

“I think the repercussions of his actions have been felt far and wide, nationally and globally. But no where more than within policing.

“I think it has brought together a real determination to take a much stronger stance against violence against women and girls.

“I don't think we can say he wasn't one of us. Because he was. He did wear a police uniform and he did very deliberately use his authority and his knowledge to abduct and murder a young woman.

“But I think it's really important that we don't lost sight of the fact that most violence against women and girls occurs within a domestic setting.”

She added: “The circumstances of the Sarah Everard case are unprecedented, and that's what makes them so shocking, but we should also be shocked that a woman dies at the hands of their partner or former partner every two or three days. That is shocking. And that is something we all have a responsibility to challenge.”

Now, Chf Con Poultney wants to make tackling violence against women and girls in South Yorkshire a priority.

The fight against it is being supported by the force’s new strategic lead Natalie Shaw, who helped develop the national framework for how police tackle domestic violence and is now drawing up a tailored plan for South Yorkshire.

It is expected to see the launch of a listening event, where women who have experienced male violence but who disengaged with police can be asked what more could have been done to support them.

Nearly 850,000 domestic abuse crimes were reported to police forces across England and Wales last year. In South Yorkshire, they accounted for 17 per cent of all offences recorded.

And the area has seen a 158 per cent rise in domestic abuse offences since 8,563 were logged in 2015-16, when records began.