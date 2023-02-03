A world famous horse racing trophy has been stolen in a break-in at a silversmiths in Sheffield.

The Grand Annual Steeple Chase cup was being worked on ahead of the Cheltenham Festival in March. It was stolen along with a number of other items of silverware during a burglary at Camelot Silverware, Gibraltar Street, at about 6pm on Thursday.

The two-mile race over 14 fences is one of the oldest in UK horse racing, starting in 1834. Last year, the cup was won by Global Citizen ridden by Kielan Woods.

Officers are keen to from anyone who may have witnessed the burglary, or information about those responsible. Use the police portal, or call 101 quoting incident of February 2. Or stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org