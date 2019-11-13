‘Check before you travel’ warning issue over heavy rain forecast
Passengers in South Yorkshire are reminded to check before they travel as forecasters issue a weather warning for the risk of further heavy rain, which may lead to disruption from flooding.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 5:27 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 5:28 pm
Travel South Yorkshire say that in the event of severe weather, public transport services could be subject to short notice cancellations and changes.
Live updates to scheduled bus, tram and train services and journey planning information is available via www.travelsouthyorkshire.com or on Twitter @TSYalerts.
Updates will also be issued via local radio, Travel South Yorkshire information centres and on Traveline on 01709 515151.
Customers can find the latest weather forecast at www.metoffice.gov.uk.