‘Check before you travel’ warning issue over heavy rain forecast

Travel South Yorkshire say that in the event of severe weather, public transport services could be subject to short notice cancellations and changes.

Live updates to scheduled bus, tram and train services and journey planning information is available via www.travelsouthyorkshire.com or on Twitter @TSYalerts.

Updates will also be issued via local radio, Travel South Yorkshire information centres and on Traveline on 01709 515151.