Chatsworth House: Police hunt man after Doberman attacks woman at popular tourist attraction
A woman in her 80s was injured in a dog attack
Police officers want to tract this man in connection with a dog attack on the Chatsworth House estate.
They believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries into the incident, which happened on a path at Chatsworth between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Sunday, October 8.
Derbyshire Constabulary said a Doberman is reported to have bitten a woman on her leg.
The force said: "We are appealing for a man seen on a path at Chatsworth House to contact us as part of our investigation into a dog attack.
"We were contacted at 9.55pm on Monday, October 9 with a report of a dog attack at the estate in the Peak District National Park.
"The victim, a woman in her 80s, was walking on a path at Chatsworth between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Sunday, October 8, when she was bitten on the leg by a Doberman dog.
"An investigation has been launched and we are keen to speak to the man seen in the picture as we believe he was close to the scene at the time of the attack and may have important information.
"If you are the man, or know who he is, or saw what happened in the incident, you can contact us, quoting reference number 23*628598."
Call the force on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.