Charter Square attack: Man's face wounded in Sheffield city centre knife attack

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 15:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man was left with a knife wound to his face after an alleged attack in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police say the assault was reported to them after an incident at Charter Square.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers who are investigating have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to, taken from CCTV cameras, because they believe he may have information that may help them.

Police said in a statement today: “It is reported that on December 28, 2024 at 7.40pm, two men were approached by two other men in Charter Square.

Police think this man may have information which could help with the investigation. Picture: South Yorkshire PolicePolice think this man may have information which could help with the investigation. Picture: South Yorkshire Police
Police think this man may have information which could help with the investigation. Picture: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

“It is then reported that one of the men was assaulted and suffered a knife wound to the face.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An investigation has been launched and officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.”

The man is described as white, around 18 to 26-years-old and of medium build.

Anyone with information can contact police online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

🗞️Don’t miss out on the biggest stories throughout 2025 with our breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

You can also call police on 101.

Officers ask anyone how gets in touch about the incident to quote incident number 719 of December 28, 2024 when they do so.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through the Crimestoppers website.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice