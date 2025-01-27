Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was left with a knife wound to his face after an alleged attack in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police say the assault was reported to them after an incident at Charter Square.

Officers who are investigating have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to, taken from CCTV cameras, because they believe he may have information that may help them.

Police said in a statement today: “It is reported that on December 28, 2024 at 7.40pm, two men were approached by two other men in Charter Square.

Police think this man may have information which could help with the investigation. Picture: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

“It is then reported that one of the men was assaulted and suffered a knife wound to the face.

“An investigation has been launched and officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.”

The man is described as white, around 18 to 26-years-old and of medium build.

Anyone with information can contact police online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

You can also call police on 101.

Officers ask anyone how gets in touch about the incident to quote incident number 719 of December 28, 2024 when they do so.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through the Crimestoppers website.