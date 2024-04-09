Charter Row: Video captures woman's face covered in blood after incident in Sheffield city centre
Witnesses claim that they saw children screaming, as a 29-year-old woman was dragged into a main road in Charter Row, Sheffield, where she was attacked by a man.
A video captured by a passenger in a passing vehicle, caught the aftermath of the attack, where a woman was visibly injured with blood seen streaming down her face.
Two members of the public intervened to try to assist the woman.
South Yorkshire Police were informed of the assault at 1.08pm.
The force said: “We responded to reports of an assault at Charter Row, Sheffield, yesterday (Monday 8 April) at 1.08pm.
“It is believed that a 29-year-old woman was assaulted and attended hospital with minor injuries. A man and a woman who intervened also suffered non-life altering injuries.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”