Witnesses claim that they saw children screaming, as a 29-year-old woman was dragged into a main road in Charter Row, Sheffield, where she was attacked by a man.

A video captured by a passenger in a passing vehicle, caught the aftermath of the attack, where a woman was visibly injured with blood seen streaming down her face.

Three people were injured in an incident in Sheffield city centre yesterday (Photo: Getty)

Two members of the public intervened to try to assist the woman.

South Yorkshire Police were informed of the assault at 1.08pm.

The force said: “We responded to reports of an assault at Charter Row, Sheffield, yesterday (Monday 8 April) at 1.08pm.

“It is believed that a 29-year-old woman was assaulted and attended hospital with minor injuries. A man and a woman who intervened also suffered non-life altering injuries.