Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man driving a car with a tinted windscreen has admitted causing the death of a woman he struck as she crossed a Sheffield road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Pickering, of Whirlow Croft, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday to enter his plea to a charge of causing death by careless driving, two years after the fatal collision on Prince of Wales Road, Darnall.

Tracey Rimmington died after she was struck by a car on Prince of Wales Road, Darnall | National World

Wearing a black suit jacket, a black shirt and a purple tie, Pickering spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and to enter his plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offence took place on October 1, 2022, when the defendant was 22 years old.

He was driving a VW Caddy along Prince of Wales Road when he struck 53-year-old Tracey Rimmington who was walking home after visiting a friend and was heading towards a bus stop.

The court heard that Pickering was travelling between 55 and 60mph at the time and his break lights only lit up when he was 15 metres away from Tracey.

The court heard Pickering was driving a defective vehicle with a non-factory fitted tinted windscreen and modifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tinted windscreen reduced the distance from where he could see Tracey by more than 100 metres.

The scene of the fatal collision on Prince of Wales Road, Darnall | National World

Pickering’s solicitor said: “This case has taken two years to come to court and the defendant’s position has been unaltered. He pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. It is a tragic case.

The driver who struck Tracey Rimmington as she crossed Prince of Wales Road, Darnall, has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving | National World

“His crime was travelling on a dual carriageway 50 or so miles in a vehicle with tinted windows. His anxiety is to deal with the case as quickly as he can. He has no previous convictions and has shown remorse through his immediate guilty plea.”

District judge Timothy Spruce said: “You will receive full credit when this case is taken to the Crown court. This case is outside this court’s powers and will be committed to the crown court. An interim driving disqualification is effective immediately.”

The case will be heard at Sheffield Crown Court next month.