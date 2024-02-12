Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Chesterfield man and ex-partner of TOWIE star Lauren Goodger has had his charges of assaulting her on the day of their daughter’s funeral dropped after she withdrew her support for the case.

Charles Drury, aged 26, was accused of assaulting the 37-year-old mum-of-one who starred in the original cast of popular ITV reality TV show The Only Way is Essex.

Mr Drury is from Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire – but previously lived in Chesterfield. He appeared in court on Monday, February 12, wearing a grey flat cap, dark jeans and black jumper.

Charles Drury with ex-partner and The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger.

He was also charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex – with whom he shares a daughter.

The builder had previously denied both charges and was due to face trial next month.

But Snaresbrook Crown Court was told Ms Goodger had decided to withdraw her support for the case, meaning a not guilty verdict was recorded for both charges.

Mr Drury, who spoke only to confirm his name in court, said he did not wish to comment on the charges being dropped ‘at this time’.

Robin Griffiths, prosecuting, told the court that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was offering no evidence in relation to the charges, and invited Recorder James Lofthouse to direct non-guilty verdicts.

Mr Recorder Lofthouse said: “A letter dated February 6 from the CPS [says] the complainant in this case [Ms Goodger] has withdrawn her support.

“In that case, the Crown does not have sufficient evidence to proceed.

“That being the case, it’s the Crown who bring cases… I will direct a not guilty verdict to be given on both counts on the indictment.”

Mr Recorder Lofthouse added that Mr Drury could also apply for any trial expenses he incurred, including travel to and from court.

“That brings proceedings to an end,” he added, addressing Drury.

“Not guilty verdicts have been recorded and you’re free to go.”

Asked outside the court whether he’d like to comment on the charges being dropped, Mr Drury said: “Not at this point. Thanks.”

Mr Drury had been charged with assault by beating, relating to an incident in which police were called to a residential address in Upminster, Essex, on August 4, 2022.

A woman in her 30s was said to have been taken to hospital and treated for facial injuries.

The alleged assault is said to have taken place on the day of their infant daughter Lorena’s funeral, who sadly died at just two days old.

