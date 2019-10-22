Charity volunteer charged with sexually assaulting boy in South Yorkshire
A charity volunteer has been charged with sexually assaulting a boy in South Yorkshire.
Adam King, aged 38, of Goldcrest Way, Bicester in Oxfordshire, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault against an eight-year-old boy.
Read More
Police said the offences are reported to have happened in South Yorkshire while King was working as a volunteer on a residential trip for Diabetes UK.
He is due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 10.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident number 409 of 21 October 2019.
“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000. Please quote Operation Echo when passing on information.”