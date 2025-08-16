Charity calls for more to be done to tackle knife crime after murder at Sheffield school

A charity is calling for more support to be put in place and more to be done to speak to young people about knife crime after the murder of a boy at a Sheffield school.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield based charity Mums United wants the city council to do more in a bid to help tackle the problem and support young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sahira Irshad, the founder of the charity, says that the council needs to communicate with young people more to find out about knife crime and its impact from those affected and at risk.

Mums United host boxing sessions

She is also calling for support hubs and youth clubs to be set up to encourage young people to express themselves and get involved in their local communities,

“I feel the council are reactive not proactive, there have been many families that have lost their children to knife crime or on the other side of that they've lost their child to the judicial system,” she said.

“We need to really hear young people's voices to look at this through the lens of a young person and walk in their shoes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sahira also suggests that more spaces are needed to support parents and understand cultural differences that affect the way young people think.

Mums United is working hard to engage with young people and reduce knife crime

The killer, who cannot be named, stabbed Harvey in an attack in February this year.

“What the Willgoose family are going through is a horrendous ordeal and behind them there are so many other families that are silently suffering, so create a safe space for parents to come out,” Sahira said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When a violent incident happens, it's not just one person affected, it's the whole community, and so I encourage a greater level of engagement.”

Mums United wants more to be done to tackle knife crime

Mums United, founded in 2017, focuses on uplifting young people’s mental health and tackling knife crime through their programmes and diversionary activities such as fashion, art and boxing.

In teh fashion programme, young people have a chance to get involved in fashion shows, creating outfits through recycled clothes, walking the catwalk and choosing the music.

They also encourage people to use their community gym.

The charity is currently running their ‘empower you’ project running every Saturday 12-4pm, which includes mural art and documentary making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sahira Irshad, of Mums United

Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of the Education, Children’s and Families committee of Sheffield City Council, said: “As a council we are committed to working closely with our communities and our safeguarding partners across the city on this matter.

“I understand the sense of feeling across the city and the need to respond effectively to ensure that our children and young people are safe and that families feel empowered to support their children.

“We want every young person in Sheffield to feel safe, have a positive wellbeing, and a sense of belonging.”

The Council works with partners across the city to address concerns around knife crime, especially with young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Safer Sheffield Crime and Disorder Reduction Strategy 2025–2028 was agreed earlier this year and identifies serious violence, including knife crime, as a core priority.

The Effective Preventative Knife Crime Project, launched in June 2025 in schools across Sheffield, aims to equip schools with trauma-informed, evidence-based resources to support knife crime prevention. The focus is on empowering the majority of young people – those unlikely to carry a knife – to understand the risks, challenge myths, and support peers who may be more vulnerable.

Mums United runs a boxing gym

The Sheffield SAFE Taskforce operating in the city aims to reduce young people’s vulnerability to serious violence by improving engagement in education.

Through the Community Safeguarding and Early Help team, Sheffield City Council’s Children’s Services have carried out targeted work on online grooming, peer group exploitation, and early intervention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community youth teams continue to offer sessions to children, parents and partner agencies. 1,271 children have participated in sessions on various topics including crime and violence.

The council has also begun working closely with voluntary and community sector partners, schools, young people, families, and key stakeholders to co-produce a citywide strategy for Sheffield. This new strategy will reflect the real needs and voices of Sheffield’s children, ensuring that every initiative is rooted in lived experience and practical impact.