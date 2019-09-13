Charges dropped against murder suspect over fatal stabbing of Sheffield dad-of-one
A man held on suspicion of murdering a Sheffield dad-of-one in a fatal stabbing has been released after the charge against him was dropped.
Scott Winter, of Southey Avenue, was charged with murder in July 2019 but, following a joint decision by South Yorkshire Police and Crown Prosecution Service, the charge has been dropped and he has been released from custody.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody charged with murder and legal proceedings are continuing.
He is next due in court on September 25.
A total of seven individuals have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation and five people are on bail pending further enquiries, two are released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was found injured on Piper Crescent, Sheffield, on the evening of Sunday, July 21. He was taken to hospital where he died.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1085 of July 21, or give information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111.
People can also call the incident room on 01709 443507.