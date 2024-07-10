Chapel Street Woodhouse: Police launch CCTV appeal after alleged racist abuse at Sheffield takeaway
Police have launched a CCTV appeal following the reported hate crime at the restaurant on Chapel Street, Woodhouse.
South Yorkshire Police said it was reported that a man attended the takeaway on June 22 at 10.30pm and used racist language and was threatening and aggressive towards staff.
The force has shared a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
The man in the image is described as white, 6ft tall, around 35 years old, and of stocky build. He has short black receding hair and a short beard, and is missing two front teeth.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat, or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/114089/24.
To access the force’s online portal, visit: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.