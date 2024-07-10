Chapel Street Woodhouse: Police launch CCTV appeal after alleged racist abuse at Sheffield takeaway

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 10th Jul 2024, 17:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Staff at a Sheffield takeaway were allegedly subjected to racist abuse.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal following the reported hate crime at the restaurant on Chapel Street, Woodhouse.

South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police said it was reported that a man attended the takeaway on June 22 at 10.30pm and used racist language and was threatening and aggressive towards staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force has shared a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

The man in the image is described as white, 6ft tall, around 35 years old, and of stocky build. He has short black receding hair and a short beard, and is missing two front teeth.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat, or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/114089/24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To access the force’s online portal, visit: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:TakeawaySheffieldCCTVPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police