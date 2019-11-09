One of Danny Hart's stolen bikes.

The bikes, the property of Danny Hart and Matt Walker, were taken from two vehicles parked in the grounds of the Kenwood Hall Hotel in Nether Edge on Monday night, November 4.

Three of the bikes are custom-made and together are worth upwards of £20,000. The fourth, a Shimano XTR groupset with Fox suspension, Maxxis tyres and a DT Swiss wheelset, was also specially made for its rider.

Downhill mountain biker Danny Hart has won two World Championships, four rounds of the World Cup Series and two national championships. Matt Walker is a winner of the British junior downhill World Championships.

The four stolen bikes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Louise Atha, investigating, said: “These bikes are rare and they are, given the context, worth a lot more than just their financial value to their owners. I’d urge anyone with any information about where these bikes are to please contact us so we can return these to their rightful owners.”