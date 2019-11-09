Champion cyclists’ bikes stolen from hotel car park in Sheffield
Four high-performance bikes belonging to two champion cyclists and worth more than £20,000 have been stolen from a car park in Sheffield.
The bikes, the property of Danny Hart and Matt Walker, were taken from two vehicles parked in the grounds of the Kenwood Hall Hotel in Nether Edge on Monday night, November 4.
Three of the bikes are custom-made and together are worth upwards of £20,000. The fourth, a Shimano XTR groupset with Fox suspension, Maxxis tyres and a DT Swiss wheelset, was also specially made for its rider.
Downhill mountain biker Danny Hart has won two World Championships, four rounds of the World Cup Series and two national championships. Matt Walker is a winner of the British junior downhill World Championships.
PC Louise Atha, investigating, said: “These bikes are rare and they are, given the context, worth a lot more than just their financial value to their owners. I’d urge anyone with any information about where these bikes are to please contact us so we can return these to their rightful owners.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/167587/19.