Challoner Green Westfield: Heavy police presence in Sheffield suburb after suspected sighting of wanted man
A large number of officers were seen in Challoner Green, Westfield, yesterday, Wednesday, January 15.
South Yorkshire Police said today that they were there as part of an ongoing search for a wanted man, following reports of a possible sighting.
“Officers attended Challoner Green, with various searches and enquiries undertaken in the area but the man was not located,” the force said in a statement.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
The force did not reveal the identity of the wanted man in question or what they are wanted in connection with.
