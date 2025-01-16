Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police swarmed a Sheffield suburb after a possible sighting of a wanted man.

A large number of officers were seen in Challoner Green, Westfield, yesterday, Wednesday, January 15.

Police were called to Challoner Green in Westfield, Sheffield, following a possible sighting of a wanted man. Photo: Google/National World | Google/National World

South Yorkshire Police said today that they were there as part of an ongoing search for a wanted man, following reports of a possible sighting.

“Officers attended Challoner Green, with various searches and enquiries undertaken in the area but the man was not located,” the force said in a statement.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The force did not reveal the identity of the wanted man in question or what they are wanted in connection with.