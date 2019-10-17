Cemetery, youth club and library all targeted during crime wave in South Yorkshire town
A cemetery, a youth club and a library have all been targeted during a crime wave in a small South Yorkshire town.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 22:22 pm
Police today warned people to be on the look out in Stainforth, Doncaster, following the spate of thefts.
PCSO Peter Gilliland said, in a message shared via the South Yorkshire Police Alerts system: “Please be aware of business crime in Stainforth. The cemetery, youth club and library have all had recent thefts.
“Please report crime and suspicious incidents by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is taking place.”
Police have yet to respond to a request for additional details about when the thefts took place and what was stolen.