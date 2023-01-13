The owner of a popular party shop in Sheffield has has appealed for help to catch the ‘lowlife’ who raided her store.

Police are investigating after burglars broke into Celebrate and Create, on The Common, Ecclesfield, smashing a window and causing extensive damage before stealing numerous decorations, from metal wedding postboxes to candles and balloons. The owner Chantelle Synyer said the break-in had come as a crushing blow, leaving her in tears, after she had worked so hard to build the business back up following the Covid lockdowns.

She said: “I opened the shop seven years ago and it was just starting to thrive when the first lockdown kicked in. Since then, it’s been like starting a new business but I’ve worked so hard to pull business back and was so excited to start the new year, only for some lowlife to jeopardise what I’ve so fondly built.

“I couldn’t stop crying when I found out what had happened. I’m just so dispirited. To whoever did this I would say why don’t you go out and get a job like everyone else rather than stealing from individuals who have worked hard for what they have. It’s disgusting.”

Ms Synyer said the burglars had tried kicking in the door but failed so smashed the window instead. She said they headed off up Linden Road and into Ecclesfield Park, where they headed right up towards the tennis courts. She thanked everyone who had messaged to tell her what had happened, saying it showed what a ‘fantastic community’ there was in Ecclesfield. She told how she’d received about 40 calls that morning about the burglary, and the police had already been there when she arrived at the shop.

The business remains open as usual following the break-in, which happened on Tuesday, January 10, between 1am and 5am. South Yorkshire Police said an investigation had been launched and enquiries were underway. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 102 of January 10. Alternatively you can get in touch via the force’s website at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something or call Crimestoppers free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Some of the damage caused by burglars who broke into the party shop Celebrate and Create, on The Common, Ecclesfield, Sheffield