Parrot Club: CCTV released iby police after assault at Kelham Island bar in Sheffield

The victim was approached outside the toilets at the Parrot Club.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:50 BST
Sheffield police officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault.

It is reported that on May 7, 2023, at around 11.45pm, an incident occurred outside the toilets at the Parrot Club in Neepsend.

South Yorkshire Police said there was an assault but details of the victim have not been released.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers want to identify the man in the images as they believe he could assist with their investigation.

Do you recognise the man in the image?Do you recognise the man in the image?
It is reported that on May 7, 2023, at around 11.45pm,  a man has approached the victim whilst they were waiting outside the toilets inside the Parrot Club, Sheffield.

"It is reported that on May 7, 2023, at around 11.45pm,  a man has approached the victim whilst they were waiting outside the toilets inside the Parrot Club, Sheffield.

"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

"Do you recognise him?"

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can also stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers.

Quote incident 21 of May 8, 2023.

