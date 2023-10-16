Parrot Club: CCTV released iby police after assault at Kelham Island bar in Sheffield
The victim was approached outside the toilets at the Parrot Club.
Sheffield police officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault.
It is reported that on May 7, 2023, at around 11.45pm, an incident occurred outside the toilets at the Parrot Club in Neepsend.
South Yorkshire Police said there was an assault but details of the victim have not been released.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers want to identify the man in the images as they believe he could assist with their investigation.
"Do you recognise him?"
You can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
You can also stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers.