CCTV released more than two months after man stabbed in the neck in Barnsley town centre

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they’d like to speak to more than two months after a stabbing Barnsley town centre.

Police said the victim split up an ‘altercation’ between his group of friends and another group of men in the early hours of Saturday, February 16.

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with the incident.

He was stood alone in a taxi queue at the bottom of Market Hill when he was approached from behind and had his neck slashed with what is believed to have been a Stanley knife.

The victim was taken to Barnsley Hospital and received stitches for wounds to his neck.

Police said officers have carried out numerous enquiries and are now looking to speak to two men in connection to the incident, seen on CCTV walking along Wellington Street around 10 to 15 minutes after the incident.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 14/32891/19 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.