CCTV released in connection to theft from unconscious man in popular Sheffield park
Sheffield police have released CCTV footage in connection to a theft of a bank card from an unconscious man in Weston Park.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that on December 30 at around 6pm, the victim, a 29-year-old man, was unconscious on a bench in the park after suffering a medical episode.
“Whilst he was unconscious, a man approached him and stole his jacket which contained his bank card. The card was then used fraudulently at a number of shops in Sheffield.”
Police now want to speak to the man in the CCTV footage as he may be able to assist with enquiries. They are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured in the CCTV footage to get in touch.
If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 812 of December 30.