CCTV released following shop robbery near Barnsley
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of an investigation into a robbery at a shop near Barnsley.
A man is said to have entered the Bargain Booze shop in King Street, Hoyland, demanding money from staff and threatening violence, at around 4:30pm on Sunday, July 7.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot, leaving the shop with a quantity of cash.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
Officers believe the person pictured could hold vital information and are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police 101 and quote incident number 642 of July 8.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.