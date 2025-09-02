CCTV released after burglary at Sheffield store where two tills of cash stolen by man climbing over counter
At 7.40pm on Saturday (August 30), two tills were stolen from the One Stop store in Tilford Road.
South Yorkshire Police has now released CCTV of a man they want to locate, who entered the store with his face covered before climbing over the counter.
He is thought to be aged in his 30s and is described as being between 5ft 6ins and 6ft tall with a heavy build.
A spokesperson said: “While we appreciate the images do not show the man's face, we are hopeful someone may recognise his clothing or general appearance.”
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 869 of August 30, 2025.