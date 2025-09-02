CCTV released after burglary at Sheffield store where two tills of cash stolen by man climbing over counter

A man burglar was caught on CCTV climbing over a shop counter in Sheffield and making off with two tills of cash.

At 7.40pm on Saturday (August 30), two tills were stolen from the One Stop store in Tilford Road.

South Yorkshire Police wants to locate this man after two tills were stolen from the One Stop store in Tilford Road at around 7.40pm on August 30.placeholder image
South Yorkshire Police wants to locate this man after two tills were stolen from the One Stop store in Tilford Road at around 7.40pm on August 30. | South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police has now released CCTV of a man they want to locate, who entered the store with his face covered before climbing over the counter.

He is thought to be aged in his 30s and is described as being between 5ft 6ins and 6ft tall with a heavy build.

A spokesperson said: “While we appreciate the images do not show the man's face, we are hopeful someone may recognise his clothing or general appearance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 869 of August 30, 2025.

